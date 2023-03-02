Financial Architects Inc Invests $410,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,008,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,622,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 542,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

