Financial Architects Inc Invests $325,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.