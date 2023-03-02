Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 7,687 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

