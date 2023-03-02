Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 3,981 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 83,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.