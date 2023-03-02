Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 1,978 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VB stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
