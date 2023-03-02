Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.88 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

