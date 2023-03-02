Financial Architects Inc Acquires 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $680.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $727.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

