Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 614 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after buying an additional 896,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

