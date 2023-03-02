Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 15,243 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 441,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $34.78 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.