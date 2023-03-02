Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
