Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 10,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

