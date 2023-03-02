Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $928,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CRH by 54.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Price Performance

About CRH

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $50.60 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.