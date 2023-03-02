Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $952,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

