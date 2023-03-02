Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $1.31 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

