Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Filo Mining Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
