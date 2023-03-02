Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

