Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.
