Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 61,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 70,314 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.76.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
