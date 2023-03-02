Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 61,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 70,314 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

About Fidus Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

