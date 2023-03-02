Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

