FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.
FibroGen Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.