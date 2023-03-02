FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $12,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 594.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 588,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 431.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

