Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,504 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $73,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 691,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

