Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

