Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,892 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $79,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $204,809,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 563,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,473. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

