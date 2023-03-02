Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FSS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. 160,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,498. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.