Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. 197,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,275. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.