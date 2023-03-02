Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,580,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

