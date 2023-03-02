Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Eugene N. Burkholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

