Family Management Corp Takes Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Family Management Corp owned 0.09% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

