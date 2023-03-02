Family Management Corp Takes Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Family Management Corp owned 0.09% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Kingstone Companies Price Performance
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.