FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.90. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 3,137 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

