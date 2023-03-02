Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.34. 146,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,094. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average of $208.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

