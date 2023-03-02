Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Purchases 60,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 14,509,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,510,076. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.