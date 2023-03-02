Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of FN stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

