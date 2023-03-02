Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.40 ($35.66).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.11) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,822 ($34.05) on Thursday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($38.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,235.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,920.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,823.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,057.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

