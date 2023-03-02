Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,888,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %

About Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

