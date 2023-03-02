eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

EXPI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 983,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,284,043 shares in the company, valued at $356,056,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

