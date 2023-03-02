Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,117 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Exelixis worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,010 shares of company stock worth $2,162,825 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

