Exela Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,893 call options on the company. This is an increase of 353% compared to the typical volume of 4,609 call options.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,913,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,134,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 145.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492,259 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

