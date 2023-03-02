Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €19.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €20.23 ($21.52) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.98.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

