Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,912,829 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for about 15.9% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned 2.22% of Evolent Health worth $80,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 162.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 1,104,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 145.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 702,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 125.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 572,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 210,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

