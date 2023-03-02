Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

