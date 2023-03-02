Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $247.81. The company had a trading volume of 907,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,715. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.16 and its 200 day moving average is $265.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

