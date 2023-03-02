Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,457. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

