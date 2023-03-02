Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.83. 3,965,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,109. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.23 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.