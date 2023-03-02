Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $193.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

