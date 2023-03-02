Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 3,520,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

