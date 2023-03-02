Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 57,746 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 171,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,554. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

