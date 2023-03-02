Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 2,074,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,622. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

