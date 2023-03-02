Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 4.00% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 107,356 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000.

Shares of FXF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $98.18.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

