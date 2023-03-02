Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 5,183,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,107. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

