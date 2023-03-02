Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,628,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,388 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 213.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 873.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 781,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 701,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 437,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,294. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

