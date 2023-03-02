Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,026 shares during the period. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSRT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of HSRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

